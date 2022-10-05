Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) versus Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head to Head Contrast

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 510.81%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 684.31%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -53.22% -46.23% Solid Biosciences -588.52% -44.66% -38.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,022.98 -$25.24 million ($0.46) -2.14 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 4.23 -$72.19 million ($0.77) -0.66

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.