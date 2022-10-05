CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

