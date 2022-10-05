CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) vs. BrightView (NYSE:BV) Critical Survey

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEA Industries and BrightView’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEA Industries $13.64 million 0.60 -$1.34 million N/A N/A BrightView $2.55 billion 0.32 $46.30 million $0.26 33.58

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than CEA Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.4% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CEA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CEA Industries has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CEA Industries and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightView 1 2 0 0 1.67

BrightView has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. Given BrightView’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than CEA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CEA Industries and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEA Industries -34.67% -46.47% -21.96% BrightView 0.94% 7.16% 2.80%

Summary

BrightView beats CEA Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEA Industries

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About BrightView

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 8,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.