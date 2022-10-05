Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

CHTR stock opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.94 and a 1 year high of $753.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

