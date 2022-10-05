Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

