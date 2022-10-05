Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Trading Down 3.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
