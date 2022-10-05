Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

