Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 202,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

