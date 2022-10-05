Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,904,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,238,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

