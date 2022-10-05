Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

