Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

