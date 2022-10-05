China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Head-To-Head Review

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 1.47 $510.78 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.39 billion 0.32 $927.70 million $3.04 10.93

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 3.08% 7.73% 2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats China Mengniu Dairy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment produces and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment produces and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, it offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, the company provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship & maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; and CO2 capture plants, as well as provides after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

