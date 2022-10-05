China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.39 and last traded at 0.39. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Molybdenum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get China Molybdenum alerts:

China Molybdenum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.44.

China Molybdenum Company Profile

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.