Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

