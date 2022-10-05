Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

