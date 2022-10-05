Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 19.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.40. 465,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 443,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 19.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

