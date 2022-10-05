Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Purchases £107,640 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($130,062.83).

Clarkson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,775 ($33.53) on Wednesday. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,214.95. The firm has a market cap of £846.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.52.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarkson Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on CKN. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.