Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

