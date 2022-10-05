Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

