Comparing Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artivion and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.27%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $600.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,074.31%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Artivion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artivion and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.83 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -30.82 Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 17,826.41 -$25.07 million ($2.43) -2.69

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -165.28% -120.96%

Summary

Artivion beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

