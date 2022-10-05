Comparing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and CytRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 2 4 2 0 2.00 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $36.22, suggesting a potential upside of 349.97%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than CytRx.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and CytRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.66) -1.21 CytRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.61

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -55.13% -39.72% CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats CytRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

