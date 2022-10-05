Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 11.21 $4.13 million N/A N/A U.S. Energy $6.66 million 11.08 -$1.77 million ($0.44) -6.73

This table compares Sow Good and U.S. Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% U.S. Energy -17.84% -10.33% -7.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,344,626 barrel of oil equivalent; oil and natural gas leases covered 89,846 gross acres and 5,757 net acres; and 146 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

