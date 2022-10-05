Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.76 $1.13 billion $5.35 10.19 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.21% 13.53% 0.95% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 4 0 2.19 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus price target of $65.15, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

