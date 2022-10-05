Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CODI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

