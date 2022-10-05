Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of ED opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

