Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 70,000 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $1,348,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,062,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,096,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 3.2 %

PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 829,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 588,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

