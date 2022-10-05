ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
CNVVY opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.05.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
