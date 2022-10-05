Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 176,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 63,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$446.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.55.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.