Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Sian Hill Purchases 15,000 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) insider Sian Hill purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,037.22).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 94.44 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £730.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.69.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
Read More
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.