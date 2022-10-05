Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Sian Hill Purchases 15,000 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) insider Sian Hill purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 94.44 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £730.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.69.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.