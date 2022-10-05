Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.84 and last traded at 0.81. 141,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 117,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Core Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.94.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

