Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

