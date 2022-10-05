Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

