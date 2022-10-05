CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 312 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

