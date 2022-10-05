CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

