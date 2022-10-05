CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

