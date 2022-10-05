Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 98,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Crawford & Company Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Insider Transactions at Crawford & Company

In related news, Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 26,924 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $171,505.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,062,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,073.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crawford & Company news, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $102,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,020,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,599.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 26,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $171,505.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,062,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,073.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,949 shares of company stock valued at $290,399.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

