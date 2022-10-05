Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group
In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at $162,705,973.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $736,348. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.