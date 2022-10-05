Critical Analysis: TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) & Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Börse and TOP Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 3 4 0 2.57 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus target price of $163.73, suggesting a potential upside of 859.19%. Given Deutsche Börse’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Börse is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $5.26 billion 6.16 $1.43 billion $0.82 20.82 TOP Financial Group $7.82 million 59.69 $3.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Deutsche Börse and TOP Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Deutsche Börse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 27.90% 17.92% 0.60% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats TOP Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating of Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; and collateral management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche Börse AG was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

About TOP Financial Group

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

