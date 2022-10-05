Critical Review: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $75.86, indicating a potential upside of 87.21%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 162.47%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than AtriCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AtriCure and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure 17.62% -11.47% -9.04% Acutus Medical -562.64% -91.04% -54.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $274.33 million 6.86 $50.20 million $1.16 34.93 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 1.46 -$117.68 million ($3.32) -0.27

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats Acutus Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.