Critical Review: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.08 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -17.19 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.83 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24% Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LegalZoom.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 118.17%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

