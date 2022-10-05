Critical Survey: Marketing Alliance (MAAL) & Its Competitors

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Marketing Alliance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 4.78% 19.61% 3.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million $2.62 million 11.04 Marketing Alliance Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 29.46

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marketing Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Marketing Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Alliance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 139 903 1131 27 2.48

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Marketing Alliance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marketing Alliance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Marketing Alliance pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marketing Alliance rivals beat Marketing Alliance on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.