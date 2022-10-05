Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,744 ($81.49) on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($126.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,327.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,881.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,962.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

