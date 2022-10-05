Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CCI opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

