Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Trading Up 0.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 18,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

