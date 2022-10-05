CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX Stock Up 2.6 %

CSX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

