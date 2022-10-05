CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 67,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,770,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Specifically, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635,720 shares of company stock valued at $46,801,558 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $694.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

