Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 2,031 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

