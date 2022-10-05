Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

