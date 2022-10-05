Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $90,072,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

