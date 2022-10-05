Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

